Happy birthday for Dec. 14: Take time to figure out what you want. You will achieve stability if you manage your time, money and personal life better. Your numbers are 7, 12, 16, 28, 31, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rethink how you want to handle your personal affairs. Update documents that are about to expire. Look at your spending habits, debts and lifestyle, and make adjustments that will encourage saving more. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Open discussions with a friend or relative will also result in knowledge that will encourage you to improve your life and take a greater interest in your health and well-being. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t leave anyone out if you are making festive plans. You will be held accountable for the information you share, so be sure you get your facts right. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Enjoy spending time with someone who makes you think and gets you involved in activities that push you to be more creative. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit with information until you are sure what your next move should be. Acting in haste will lead to an opposition that will disrupt your plans. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Attend events conducive to mingling with people you enjoy being around. Laughing with friends will help you discard some of the negative aspects of life. Romance is encouraged. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend less time at home and more time with someone who enjoys the same things you do. Keep your money in the bank, and look for a smart and cost-efficient way to share a little joy with loved ones. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Getting together with people you want to touch base with before the end of the year or spending time reflecting over the year gone by and making adjustments as you move forward will put your mind at ease. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep personal information a secret. Be cautious if you intend to reconnect with someone from your past. Deception is apparent. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting together with friends or relatives will bring you closer. An intimate relationship can evolve to the next level. Romance is on the rise. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t spend too much on unnecessary items. Look for a cheaper way to handle any expense you face. Anger is a waste of time. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Donate your time to do something beautiful for others. Attending a charity event will make you feel good. HHHHH
