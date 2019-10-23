Happy birthday for Oct. 24: Times are changing, and so are you. Evaluate your past, and rearrange your current situation to better accommodate what you want to accomplish. Your numbers are 2, 13, 24, 27, 29, 36, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be open to suggestions, and it will spark an idea that actually works for you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dig in, and don’t stop until you have taken care of business. You’ll gain recognition and respect for the work you do as well as for the way you handle others. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take notes if necessary when dealing with people who are trying to get you to do something. Don’t neglect your responsibilities. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do something that will lift your spirits. A domestic improvement project will encourage you to spend more time entertaining family and friends. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A manipulative or pushy individual will confuse you if you discuss your plans openly. Follow the path that suits you best. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set a steady pace, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Use your ingenuity, and you will outshine everyone. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find a way to cut corners or lower your overhead. An unexpected proposal will lead to a higher income. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pour out your heart, and share your thoughts. You can make a difference if you are forthright about your concerns and finding solutions. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let your emotions interfere with doing what’s right. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Absorb what’s going on around you. A subtle adjustment will make your life easier. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t be a follower. Happiness is the result of doing what’s right for you. Rethink your current situation and what you want to achieve. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep life simple, and you will find it easier to tick off items on your to-do list. HHH
