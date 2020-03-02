Happy birthday for March 3: Deal with emotional matters swiftly. If something isn’t fixable, have enough sense to walk away. You have far too much to lose if you let others interfere in your life and pursuits. Your numbers are 3, 10, 16, 24, 32, 40, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Resolving issues will require compromise if you want to keep the peace. How you display what you have to offer will have to be authentic and accessible for others to understand. Don’t make promises you cannot keep. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get your priorities straight, and you will achieve what you set out to do. Ample preparation will ease stress and ensure your success. Don’t leave a last-minute change in the hands of someone else. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your persuasive jargon will result in an emotional battle. Make sure you know and understand what you are saying. Charm may get you a step ahead, but if you don’t have the facts to back up your claims, you’ll be stepping backward. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): High energy, coupled with unique ideas, will get you moving in the right direction. Common sense and less drama will help you convince others to get on board and assist you in reaching your objective. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Finish what you start. If you flit from one thing to another, you will end up going in circles. Don’t believe what you hear. Joint ventures will not turn out as anticipated. Your charm alone won’t help you seal a deal. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss what you want to do with the people you know will give you good advice. Someone with more experience will offer a suggestion that will encourage you to put your plans in motion. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t venture off the beaten track. Stick to the basics, take care of your responsibilities and avoid getting into discussions with people who don’t share your opinions. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The people you bring into your circle will inspire you. A change to the way you approach life will improve your attitude as well as your performance. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t wait for approval to move forward on your own. You’ll be led astray by someone who doesn’t want to see you succeed. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will be enlightening. Taking a new approach to an old idea will help you see flaws that weren’t apparent in the past. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A project can turn into a prosperous sideline business with a little thought and adjustment to your space that accommodates what you want to pursue. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose to use charm and a positive attitude to get what you want. If you let someone bring you down, it will ruin your day and stifle your prospects. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.