Happy birthday for Jan. 1: Recognize what you can and cannot do. Concentration and stamina allocated to the projects that will benefit you the most should be your target this year. Your numbers are 5, 11, 19, 24, 32, 41, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s a new year and time to explore a new you. Romance is featured. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make your move. Put your strategy in place, and go after your goals. It’s a new year and a time to stop dreaming and start doing. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Rest up. Take care of yourself physically. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think outside the box. It’s OK to be different and to use your creative imagination to come up with new plans for the upcoming year. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down, think twice and take a moment to rejuvenate and spend time with someone you love. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ve got the right idea, so don’t hesitate to make a move. A change will lift your spirits and bring you one step closer to where you want to end up. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t give in to someone who is trying to bully you into something you don’t want to do. A simple no should be sufficient. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Speak up, ask questions, plan trips and attend meetings. Start this year off on the right foot by putting your choices and ideas on the table. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ask for an explanation if you think something is not right. Don’t trust others to be straightforward. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t wait or ponder over what’s next. Pick yourself up and start laying the foundation for a new year and a new beginning. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look inward, and ask yourself how you feel about your current situation. Personal improvements should be at the top of your list, not trying to change others. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t ignore what needs to be taken care of before you can move on to bigger and better things. Consider the past, and deal with matters that hold you back. HHH
