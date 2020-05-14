Happy birthday for May 15: Don’t hesitate. Look at your options, and lean toward making a change. Your numbers are 4, 10, 24, 27, 30, 39, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t be fooled by what others do or say. Question motives, and consider what’s best for you. Discipline will help you achieve the goals you set. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Participate in something that interests you. Reaching out to help a cause or a friend will lead to an unexpected reward. Make decisions based on facts. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Compromise if you want to get things done and avoid senseless arguments. Finding an ingenious way to make ends meet should be your focus. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Everything is about to change. Put your best foot forward, and you’ll be surprised what you get in return. A challenge will help you show your true potential. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying and start doing. You may not be able to change the world around you, but you can adapt and make it work for you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at what you can do, not what you cannot. Bring about positive changes that will help you expand your knowledge and skills while exploring new possibilities. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll be on the mark when it comes to communication. Set up online meetings, sign up for a correspondence course or research something you want to pursue. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use imagination if you are bored, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help expand your mind and energize your spirit. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may find making a decision challenging. Refuse to let anyone interfere or sway you in a direction that might not be best for you. Work alone if you feel threatened. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make amends. Holding a grudge or living in the past won’t help you get ahead. Learn from your experiences, and embrace what lies ahead. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a change at home that will assist you in pursuing something you’ve always wanted to do. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let uncertainty get to you. Concentrate on your immediate plans, and work hard until you accomplish what you set out to do. HHH
