Happy birthday for July 18: Set high standards, and express your thoughts this year. Execute your plans with passion, and make your life and the world around you a better place. Your numbers are 5, 12, 21, 27, 33, 35, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your energy into something useful. Apply your skills to something you enjoy. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The past will haunt you if you don’t take care of unfinished business. Tidy up loose ends, let go of the past and live in the moment. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t believe everything you hear. Someone will try to sway your opinion or feed you information that isn’t accurate. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Change begins with you. Look around, observe how others are living and formulate a plan that will encourage a happier and healthier lifestyle. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expand your interests, mind and future. Draw on the past, and you’ll realize how best to move forward. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal change is overdue. Evaluate your situation, feelings and status, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you replace what’s negative with a positive. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Research a physical change you want to make, and you’ll learn to appreciate who you are and how you look. Love who you are. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your intuition won’t lead you astray. Distance yourself from anyone trying to combat what you want and are striving to achieve. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get your life in order. A change will lift your spirits. Address home improvements, and set an itinerary. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument or ruin your day. Gravitate toward the people you enjoy being with who share similar interests. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider making a change to how you earn your living. Think about how you can apply your attributes to what’s trending in the job market, and you’ll find a good fit. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A heart-to-heart talk with someone will help resolve any issues your relationship faces. Honesty, patience and keeping the peace will play roles in maintaining a workable union. HHHHH
