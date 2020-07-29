Happy birthday for July 30: Separate yourself from the crowd. Don’t labor over what you can’t do or what others are doing. Your numbers are 4, 12, 22, 28, 30, 37, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Choose your words carefully, and be sensitive to others’ thoughts and feelings. Getting along and being willing to compromise will alleviate problems with friends, relatives and peers. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider your options, and discuss your plans with anyone who will be affected by the decision you make. Knowing the repercussions involved will help you ease stress. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep the momentum going. Look at what’s working best, and proceed with enthusiasm. Make decisions based on facts, not because of emotional ramifications. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may feel like doing things differently, but sticking to methods that have worked well in the past will save you from stress. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A routine will encourage you to stay on track. Proper diet and exercise will help you look and feel your best. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mixed emotions will lead to inconsistency and difficulty dealing with others. Stay focused on what you can do and how best to approach what you’d like to happen. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose to engage in activities or jobs that require you to use physical rather than intellectual skills. Talks will lead to a misunderstanding that results in a setback. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t doubt what you can do. You’ll have stellar ideas and the energy to get things done. Present and promote what you have to offer, and you’ll receive positive input. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what makes you happy and the adjustments you can make at home to encourage a brighter future. Fitness, health and looking your best will lead to compliments that boost your ego. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Work diligently behind the scenes. You don’t want to present what you are working on prematurely. Time is on your side. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay more attention to what’s going on around you. The changes someone makes aren’t likely to favor you. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your emotions under control. If you act in haste, you will have regrets. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.