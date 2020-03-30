Happy birthday for March 31: Listen carefully; you’ll find it easier to make the best decision. Learn from what you have experienced, and you’ll know exactly how to navigate your way through the changes you encounter. Your numbers are 8, 11, 20, 24, 27, 38, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t expect things to go according to plan. Take a detour if it will get you where you want to go. Take pride in what you do, and don’t worry about what others think. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will cloud your vision and deter you from taking advantage of an opportunity if you hesitate. Listen to your heart, get the facts and do what you do best. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Talk is cheap if you don’t follow through with your plans. Honesty and integrity will help you gain the respect of your peers. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change of attitude will prompt others to do things your way. Positive influences will encourage you to look on the bright side of any situation you face. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Charm will get you further than force. If you don’t like the options offered, do your own thing instead of getting into a debate over something you cannot change. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll learn a lot if you attend events, conferences or meetings that can help you get ahead. Your appeal will grow if you offer your experience and solutions to people going through changes. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stand tall, and don’t skip a beat when dealing with matters that could easily spin out of control. Keep your emotions in check, and don’t make a move without having an alternative plan in place. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The people you meet and the contributions you make will bring good results. Bonding with someone quite different from you will help you recognize your true potential. Romance is favored. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A chance to make a positive change at home or to a partnership will pay off. The money you need will manifest if you are smart with your investments and you restrict your spending habits. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do things you know will pay off and encourage success. A change to the way you live will help you save money and promote better relationships with loved ones. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your life and your plans simple. Look for ways to lower your overhead. Don’t alter your life because someone else does. Baby steps will ensure you make progress. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination, and plan to have some fun. Love and romance along with personal improvement are favored. HH
