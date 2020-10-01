Happy birthday for Oct. 2: Protect your home, meaningful relationships and reputation. Concentrate on doing the right thing and associating with the people who bring out the best in you. Your numbers are 5, 18, 24, 28, 29, 31, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t get upset; get moving. Channel your energy into something constructive. Control situations, and avoid letting anyone goad you into a spat that will waste time and cause stress. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at every situation thoroughly before you make a move. Some underhandedness will prevail if you are lax and let others take control. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get to the bottom of any situation that has left you feeling uncertain. Ask questions, be direct and don’t settle for secondhand information. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unexpected change will occur if you let your anger or stubbornness turn into a battle with someone you love. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Follow your heart. If you give someone an inch, they will take a mile and leave you in an awkward position. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you handle your money will determine how much cash you have for entertainment and luxury purchases. Practical spending and investments will be necessary if you want to make improvements to your lifestyle. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Remain calm, and you’ll avoid getting into a battle with someone you love. Put your energy into something that will bring concrete results. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of business. Leave nothing unfinished or open to criticism. Consider making a change at home that will give you greater freedom to do as you please. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may want to party, but before you do, consider the consequences. You can have fun without jeopardizing your health or reputation. Plan to spend quiet time with someone you love. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let the little things annoy you. Keep your emotions tucked away, listen carefully and go about your business. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A partnership will interest you. Put together a must-have list before you negotiate. You may not get everything you want, but you will get the essentials if you are ready to barter. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change to how you handle your money, investments and binding relationships will make a difference to the way others respond. Use your charm. HHH
