Happy birthday for May 20: Gear up to get moving. You’ll surpass your goal if you are steadfast and use your skills to push past the competition and toward the finish line this year. Your numbers are 8, 11, 24, 27, 33, 36, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t give in or give up. Set your sights on what you want, and don’t stop until you achieve your goal. Persistence will pay off and encourage you to set higher objectives. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider what you enjoy doing most, and turn it into a part of your daily routine. Fine-tune your skills to ensure that you take care of your responsibilities efficiently. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Avoid a conflict of interest brought on by an emotional situation. Choose to be creative but realistic. Make health and fitness priorities. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Watch what others do, and learn. A thoughtful response will grab someone’s attention far quicker than ridicule. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do the things you enjoy the most. Take a break from the stress you are facing, and daydream about your aspirations and desires. A commitment you make should be for the right reason. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep both eyes open. Someone will mislead you if you are too trusting. Look for practical ways to expand your interests. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change to the way you handle your finances should include a cap on nonessential purchases. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change someone makes will catch you off guard. Don’t overreact or respond too quickly. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An unanticipated change will leave you in a quandary. Don’t act in haste. Hearsay will be misleading. Personal improvement and doing what’s best for you are encouraged. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let what others do limit you. Focus on what you want to do, and you’ll encounter an unexpected opportunity. Play fair. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Revise your skills. Implement new technology and invest time, money and effort in you. Love and romance are on the rise, and discussing your intentions will help you get a better view. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t make a decision based on someone’s opinion. A problem with a friend, colleague or relative will cause self-doubt. Talk to an expert. HHHH
