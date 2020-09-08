Happy birthday for Sept. 9: Take the initiative and do what makes you happy. A change you face will challenge you to live life to the fullest. Your numbers are 5, 12, 22, 26, 31, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Let the past be the barometer that helps you move forward without hesitation. New beginnings are overdue. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll second-guess decisions you make if you are impulsive. You have more options than you realize. Take a moment to discover the possibilities. Slow down, and follow the path that leads to peace of mind. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will play with your emotions if you are gullible or too accommodating. Take a step back, and question the motives behind any requests that someone makes. Use your intelligence. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for the right moment to make a change. Be direct regarding your plans to deter anyone from intervening at an inconvenient moment. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll capture interest with your charm. Present and market your idea to those who are in a position to help you reach your goal. Pick up the pace, stay in shape and pay attention to your health and well-being. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will raise issues, suggesting you reconsider your options. The insight provided will lead to an emotional moment that requires honesty and the need to put the past behind you. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can resolve sensitive issues if you have a positive attitude. Offer alternatives that will benefit everyone and compromises that accommodate your suggestions. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let a change of plans ruin your day. Take precautions when dealing with situations that have a risk factor involved. Make your health and well-being priorities. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make professional moves or form a partnership. Review money matters to ensure you are financially stable. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take time to explain yourself and your actions to someone you love. Unfinished business needs to be dealt with openly and honestly. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll face uncertainty regarding personal matters, relationships and domestic issues. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in your business or your decisions. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional debate will be debilitating. Take a step back from a situation. HH
