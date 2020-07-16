Happy birthday for July 17: Take a unique approach to the changing times, and you will come out on top. Recognize that life has changed. Your numbers are 6, 14, 21, 23, 37, 42, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into something constructive. If you have too much time to think, you will end up in a senseless argument. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider what you want, and go after it wholeheartedly. Make your opportunities, and strive for perfection in all that you pursue. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out to a cause you are passionate about helping. How you spend your spare time will help you grow emotionally and mentally. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll get an inside view of a situation that can lead to something that interests you professionally or financially. Don’t take too long to make up your mind. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in life. Take action, be a driving force and make a difference. Sign up to volunteer, be the one to negotiate and run the show. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you approach situations, people and responsibilities will matter. Don’t let emotions ruin your chance to succeed. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what you want, who is standing in your way and how best to reach your target. Step away from demanding or indulgent people. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Educate, formulate and market what you want to do next. A change of scenery will help stimulate your mind. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let anger take over when action is required. If you love someone, speak up, find out where you stand and be prepared to take the next step, regardless of what that might be. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Slow down, and wait for substantial evidence to unfold before allowing someone to work alongside you. Getting involved in gossip will be damaging. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s time to do your own thing. Put your talents to work for you in ways you’ve only dreamed about in the past, and you will make headway. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Walk away from a bad situation. Embrace a positive change that will take you back to a time when life was simpler. Make decisions that will encourage you to gravitate toward people who bring out the best in you. HH
