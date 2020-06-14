Happy birthday for June 15: Take a closer look at your options and what you can do to ensure that things unfold to your liking as the year progresses. Your numbers are 9, 15, 22, 27, 33, 42, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Reflect on the past before you make a promise that will have emotional consequences attached. Self-discipline will be necessary to remain on course and not lose sight of your main goal. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Backing down isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of strength. Don’t let anyone bully or pressure you. Use common sense and intelligence to get your way. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put greater emphasis on how you feel, the way you look and living a life geared toward proper diet, exercise and longevity. Say no to anyone trying to persuade you to try something illegal. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let emotions dictate change. Think before you act; you’ll end up with what you want. Rely on fond memories to help you see clearly. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spice things up a bit. Look around you, and you’ll discover a way to maximize your space to fit your current needs and lifestyle. Adding discipline, structure and a healthier routine to your life will boost your vigor and enthusiasm. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s easy to miss an important detail or signal when your daily routine faces challenges. Look at what you have to work with, and make adjustments that give you a clearer vision. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make personal growth and improvements your priorities. Refuse to let your emotions mess with reason. If you overreact or take on too much, you will have difficulty living up to promises you make. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from your mistakes, and move forward carefully. Money matters will not be clear-cut or go your way if you let someone interfere or take control. . HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A positive change at home will bring you closer to someone you love. A little charm will go a long way when trying to convince a loved one to see things your way. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to evaluate what’s going on around you. Consider the best way to keep everyone you live with happy. Working alongside those close to you will make your life easier. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put some muscle behind your ideas, and turn a dream into a reality. Make a change because you want to, not because someone is pressuring you. Do what’s right and best for you. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A creative outlet will ease stress and help you turn a difficult situation into something workable. Don’t drown your sorrows doing something destructive. Shoot for the stars, and do something constructive and meaningful. HHH
