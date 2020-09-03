Happy birthday for Sept. 4: Take care of money matters personally this year. Refuse to take part in other people’s business or to bail out someone from a tight spot. Your numbers are 4, 12, 21, 25, 32, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Back down. Being argumentative or pushy won’t help you get your way. Be helpful, understanding and willing to work with others to reach similar goals. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Plan carefully. Adhere to a budget, and don’t promise more than you can deliver. Focus on positive change and using your intelligence, not letting yourself get caught in something that may be harmful. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Strive to get things done on time. Consider what you want and how to go about getting it without taking a risk or putting yourself in harm’s way. Patience and truth will be required. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your emotions in check. If you overreact or take on too much, it will lead to regret. Home improvements and dealing with contracts and personal finances will help you bring about substantial stability. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, and learn from the experience. Be willing to do the work yourself to achieve your objective. If you rely on someone or you follow instead of lead, you will have to backtrack. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t make promises you cannot keep or depend on someone trying to get you to buy into his or her plans. Concentrate on the changes you want to make. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look over personal papers and update anything due to expire. A change that will lower your expenses will put your mind at ease. Take better care of your health and physical well-being. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change will be good for your morale. Consider who you like to spend time with and the activities that bring you the most joy. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take on projects at home to cut your overhead or add to your convenience or entertainment. Refuse to get caught in someone else’s goal instead of focusing on what you want to happen. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think twice before you engage in an emotional battle with someone you love. Listen, be patient and try to find a workable solution. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your heart into whatever job or responsibility you encounter. Focus on making money and handling your finances properly. Don’t give in to temptation or someone playing games. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful what you agree to when asked for help. Make suggestions rather than donating your time or cash. HHH
