Happy birthday for May 12: Don’t sit back when you should be moving forward. Embrace change, and you’ll have better control over the outcome. Your numbers are 1, 8, 21, 29, 32, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. Size up your situation, and consider the best way to navigate your way through life. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Check into what’s available, and head in that direction. Times are changing, and it’s essential to keep up. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pump it up and get moving. Discipline, coupled with a fitness routine, will get you in tip-top shape. The physical changes you make will boost your morale. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take hold of situations that can affect you financially, contractually or medically. A change may not be welcome, but it will be right for you. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more thought into how you look, how much you spend and how you deal with debt. You may desire change, but for now, you are best to observe. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Temptation is apparent. Consider every angle of a situation before you take part. A cautious approach will help you avoid an argument with someone who doesn’t play fair. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Distance yourself from anyone who is asking for too much or is involved in something that isn’t in your best interest. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep a close watch over your possessions, personal papers and passwords. Look for an opportunity or investment that will encourage financial growth and greater security. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A steady pace, a reserved attitude and putting in the time required to get things done will help you reach your objective. Don’t meddle or let anything distract you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t rely on others. If there is something you want to do, take on the task yourself. Being industrious will pay off and impress everyone around you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself. Delegate more time to the things that will benefit you personally. Physical fitness, a healthier lifestyle and a meaningful relationship will bring the highest returns. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in something that matters to you. Volunteering your time and using your skills will change the way you do things moving forward. Protect your health and reputation. HHHH
