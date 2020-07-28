Happy birthday for July 29: Catch up, implement the latest trends and stay ahead of the competition. Don’t be fooled by fast-talking salespeople. Your numbers are 6, 11, 20, 23, 34, 36, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do whatever it takes to avoid a disruptive situation at home or work. Listen, but don’t buy into someone’s plan. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You know better than anyone what you need and want. Set your sights and standards high, and weigh the pros and cons before you start something. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t trust secondhand information. Verify everything you hear, and go beyond the call of duty to investigate others’ secrets, motives and honesty before you get involved in a joint venture. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination in business and your personal life, and progress will unfold. Share how you see things going, and you will pique someone’s interest. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be careful who you trust, and verify the information you receive before passing it along. You can make a difference if you are conscientious. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think before you act. You will reach your target if you are calm, practical and intent on doing your best. Your diligent approach to whatever you do will win praise as well as rewards. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities, and clear up uncertainties that stand in your way. Take a peaceful approach, even if someone raises his or her voice. How you handle matters will determine the outcome. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll have some unique ideas, but before you invest, make sure you can afford to put your money on the line. Look for investors or safeguards. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will surface if someone interferes in your life or tries to manipulate you. Concentrate on what you can do to make your experience better. Romance is favored. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over prospects that interest you. Discuss what you want to do with the people who can help you succeed. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy into getting ahead. Look for a position or business that will enable you to use the skills you enjoy doing most to bring in more cash. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take it one step at a time. If you push too hard or too fast, you’ll fall short. Control your emotions, and avoid controversy at home or with friends or relatives. HH
