Happy birthday for July 8: Look for opportunities, and you will find a way to get ahead. Turn any negative you encounter this year into something spectacular. Your numbers are 8, 11, 21, 27, 33, 39, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll have the courage to face situations you don’t like, but before you get into a debate, make sure you have the facts. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t waste time on the impossible or get involved in an emotional stalemate. Implement a change that will help you sidestep controversy and negativity. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Set your sights on what you want, and don’t stop until you reach your goal. Brute force, along with preparation and discipline, will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Turn a negative into a positive. When something doesn’t go your way, change course and find a way to make things work. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Reclaim something that belongs to you. Whether it’s a possession, idea or your self-esteem you want, it’s time to take control. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional incident will lead to an overdue adjustment. Embrace a change and turn it into something you’ve wanted for some time. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a back seat and observe. The information you gather will help you make an important decision regarding your relationships and lifestyle. Evaluate, and prepare to take physical action to encourage you to get what you want. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put more into your home environment. The added comfort will lead to peace and tranquility. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your emotions under control and your energy focused on improvements, not discord. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put money matters first. You may need to alter the way you spend or handle personal issues. Don’t wait until it’s too late. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the time to make an effort and improve your life personally, professionally and financially. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let a sentimental situation put you in a vulnerable position. HHH
