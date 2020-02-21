Happy birthday for Feb. 22: Consider the changes you want to make, and strategize your plans. You’ll have the stamina and insight to reach your objective. Refuse to let personal matters and emotional situations stand between you and your success. Your numbers are 4, 17, 20, 23, 31, 33, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do what you can to help the underdog. Busy yourself with people who share your concerns. Reach out and do your best to make a difference. Leave time to spend with someone you love. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep the momentum flowing, but don’t force something that isn’t ready or doable to happen. Choose your friends, activities and challenges to match your capabilities. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer your services to those able to pay top dollar for what you can provide. Know your worth, and don’t give away anything you have to offer for nothing. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get involved in events that will give you the chance to experience other life choices. The more you have to do with new concepts, the easier it will be to figure out what you want. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Negotiate a deal, talk partnerships, settle differences or make a lifestyle change that will improve your health and emotional well-being. Do whatever is necessary. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Enjoy your good fortune. Look around, and you will realize how much you have. An assertive attitude will help you manufacture what you want to happen. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Assess what’s going on around you before you decide to bring about change. An understanding and compassionate approach to how you deal with your lover, friends or relatives will improve your personal life. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dream on, and enjoy what life has to offer. Don’t let what others do cause confusion or tempt you to get involved in something that will not be beneficial. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in something you find entertaining. Being a part of the plan instead of an onlooker will deter someone from taking advantage of you. Kick back and have a good time. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Good ideas will lead to surprises and greater freedom. Incorporate your skills into every facet of your life, and you will excel across the board. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Go where the action is, but don’t take on more than you can handle. Put time aside to do something relaxing or to spend time with someone you love. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): How you pitch in and help will determine the type of connections you make and the challenges you encounter along the way. HHH
