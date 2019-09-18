Happy birthday for Sept. 19: Take time to learn the ins and outs of whatever interests you. Your numbers are 8, 14, 20, 24, 31, 35, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of business, and leave nothing to chance. Having practical expectations will help ease stress and adapt to unexpected changes. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t be enticed by a lavish plan. Practicality will protect you from loss or being used. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You know right from wrong. A clear mind will help you avoid a poor choice. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Trust in what you can see, not what you are told. Ask questions, and only support people and causes that are meaningful to you. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An emotional incident will distract you from the truth and what you should be doing. Take a moment to rethink your plans as well as look closely at what others are doing and saying. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The more you know about the people you associate with, the better off you will be when negotiating what you want to unfold. A positive lifestyle change is within reach if you are willing to try something new. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A chance to broaden your outlook or to discover something about your family background will help you make wise decisions regarding your health or vocational future. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Lend a helping hand, and you’ll be rewarded with information that will encourage you to redirect your energy. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): By choosing what’s most doable, you will excel at a much faster pace as well as secure your position when the time is right to expand. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Embrace change, and don’t look back. Don’t let anyone meddle in your affairs or take advantage of you. Do the work yourself and save. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time, pay attention to detail, think matters through and handle situations personally. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the truth, and take care of your responsibilities before someone complains. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.