Happy birthday for April 12: Knowledge is power. Be observant, ask questions and use your charm to accelerate your position. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 29, 38, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a break. Go somewhere calming that will give you a chance to rethink how best to move forward. Honesty, integrity and loyalty should be priorities. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a breather. Let others take care of chores or domestic responsibilities. A break will lift your spirits. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Talk to an expert. A partnership will turn out to be more work than help. A personal gain will result if you make better life choices regarding your health and well-being. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Speak up, share your wisdom and ideas, and you’ll receive valuable insight. Taking a unique path will open your thoughts. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Embrace something you enjoy doing. Discuss your plans with someone like-minded and willing to go on an adventure with you. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t fold under psychological pressure that someone inflicts on you. Distance yourself from anyone who is manipulative, and focus on people who treat you as an equal. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at every angle before you get involved in a joint venture. It’s best to work alone if possible. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for change, and make it happen. How much you are willing to do and what you receive for your time and patience will not be worth your while. An unexpected option will help you make a wise decision. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A creative challenge will spark your interest. Get involved with someone who can offer help as well as quality work to get things done right and on time. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your secrets to yourself. Balance work and pleasure. If you have financial issues, look for alternative ways to improve your cash flow without spending more time away from home. Redesign the way you use your personal space. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A hobby or skill will bring in extra cash if you start a home-based business. A good idea, coupled with patience and hard work, will bring high returns. Don’t labor over what others do or say. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep busy, and stay out of trouble. Emotional matters will escalate quickly if you leave yourself open for criticism. Discipline will be required if you want to keep fit and healthy. Don’t give in to temptation or fold under pressure. HH
