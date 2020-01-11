Happy birthday for Jan. 12: Don’t rule out what’s happened or who you have associated with in the past. Consider who and what is valuable to you as you move forward. Your numbers are 6, 14, 23, 28, 31, 35, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t lose sight of your passion. Where there is a will, there is a way to make your dreams and desires come true. Set new priorities and see what transpires. Physical movement will set you free. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of mind, surroundings or people will set you on an exciting journey. Look for opportunities that won’t leave you depending on others. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Muster up some energy to put to good use. Focus on home, family and romance. How you treat the ones you love will make a difference to what you discover about who you are and what you want out of life. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay put, and use your imagination to take you on an exciting journey. Spend time with the people who bring out the best in you and who offer the most encouragement to follow your dreams and to pursue your goals. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Embrace the people and the projects that make you feel alive. Ramp up the activities you participate in to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part in events that offer different points of view and open your mind and your eyes to what’s available to you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stop letting others dictate what you can do. Take it upon yourself to follow your heart and to generate the lifestyle that suits you. Nothing happens without time, effort and desire. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Venture out into the world, and try something you’ve never done. Growth comes from changing your routine and experiencing what people, places and pastimes have to offer. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Channel your energy wisely. Pick and choose the people and the projects you decide to pursue. Keep an open mind but a closed mouth when faced with gossip, meddling or personal matters. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A fun-filled day will bring you closer to the people who count. Include everyone in your plans, and it will encourage better relationships with the people you want on your team. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Swallow your pride, keep your thoughts to yourself and be observant of others. Refuse to let a change that someone makes affect your plans. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reach out to someone you haven’t talked to in some time. Catching up will do you a world of good and spark enthusiasm to do something you’ve always wanted to do. HHH
