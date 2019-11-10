Happy birthday for Nov. 11: Take your time. Be certain before you decide to leap into action. Your numbers are 9, 16, 21, 25, 34, 45, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional spending will lead to trouble, but putting time and money into something that enhances your qualifications or skills is worth the investment. A positive change should be made. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change your plans if something doesn’t seem right. Make whatever moves work in your favor. A meeting will lead to information that will help you make a wise decision. A partnership will encourage you. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal gain should be your intent. Do something that will get you up and moving. Physical activity will help you build strength and confidence. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get involved in something that will make a difference to your environment, your relationship with someone special or a project you want to pursue. It’s up to you how meaningful your life and future become. Set a goal and follow through. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put on a happy face, regardless of what you are up against. Choose to be part of the solution, not the problem. Listen carefully, say little and let your actions speak for you. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visiting a place you used to frequent will bring back an old memory. Lessons from the past will encourage you to do things differently this time around. Plan your actions, and execute them with confidence. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A problem will surface that causes uncertainty. Refuse responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Focus on self-improvement, picking up knowledge and skills, and making the most of your life. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be offered information that can help you get ahead. A change at home will allow you to work on something that will encourage a new outlet for a unique aptitude or service you have to offer. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward. Refuse to let anyone anger you or lead you astray. Focus on what you need to do, and choose to work alone if given a chance. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a change at home or at work that will help keep the peace and give you greater freedom to come and go as you please. A responsible attitude will encourage others to trust you to make unified decisions. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful who you share personal information with or how you handle people in high positions. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s up to you to bring about change if that’s what you want. Take on only what you know you can handle. HHHH
