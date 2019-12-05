Happy birthday for Dec. 6: One step forward and two steps back won’t help you reach your destination. Gauge your stride and plant your foot firmly on the ground in the direction you want to head. Your numbers are 1, 8, 14, 25, 33, 36, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Move forward cautiously. Don’t reveal your thoughts or intentions until you are positive the response will be favorable. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will lift your spirits and lead to an exciting adventure. Discuss your plans with someone you love, and the momentum will build until you turn your ideas into a reality. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your kindness and generosity should be given carefully. Not everyone will be deserving or respectful of you or what you have to offer. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Silence is golden. If you want to make a change without any hassle, do so on your own. Trying to work alongside someone who is fighting you every inch of the way will raise tempers and slow progress. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Talk less and do more. Keep moving; if you stop, someone will suck the energy out of you. Trust in your ability to get things done on your own. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions and money won’t mix. You cannot buy love or happiness. Focus on doing something constructive with someone you love. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan to do something with someone you love. Remove yourself from situations and people who are demanding. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take action. Get moving, surround yourself with people you find inspiring and visit places that excite you. Expand your mind, improve your physical well-being and make changes that encourage you to do as you please. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Express your willingness to get things done. Talk to someone in a position to help you, and get the lowdown on the best way to deal with sensitive situations. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional issues will disrupt your train of thought. Refuse to let your productivity suffer due to an altercation with someone who is trying to outmaneuver you. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Give more thought to the way you handle and earn your cash. Consider what you enjoy doing, and look for ways to incorporate what you love to do with bringing in extra money. Turn a hobby into something tangible. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your skills to help a cause. Volunteering your time and services will encourage making new friends. An opportunity to get involved in a joint venture looks promising. HHH
