Happy birthday for Oct. 4: Look over your current situation and consider your dreams, and you’ll come up with the right balance to help you reach your objectives this year. Your numbers are 5, 16, 22, 26, 33, 38, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to research what’s happening around you before you make a decision. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Trust in what you know, and let your performance speak for you. Your ability to morph into new dimensions will lead to greater success. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be honest about what you have to offer and what you are willing to spend. Celebrate with someone you love. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick to what and who you know. Don’t expect everyone to agree with you or to stand by and let you take over. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sign up for something that will expand your mind and inspire you to travel down a new path or go on an adventure. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put a limit on spending. If someone is asking for too much, counter with what you can afford. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be open to change as long as it’s within budget. A reunion will be informative and will promote new beginnings. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reconnecting with someone from your past can cause problems with someone who has been there for you all along. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be a leader, not a follower. Trust your judgment, not what someone else tells you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions should not be allowed to take over. A joint venture is likely to raise concerns as well as your temper. Positive change begins with you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more into what you want, and you will reap the rewards. Don’t let what others do deter you when it should fuel the fire and pump you up to pursue your goal. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can put everything in its place and turn your ideas into something tangible. Speak up, and make a difference. HHHH
