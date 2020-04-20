Happy birthday for April 21: A simpler lifestyle will put an end to chaos, limitations and discord. Your numbers are 9, 17, 22, 25, 39, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will surface when dealing with peers and partners. Don’t overreact, or you will end up looking bad. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Confusion will set in if you have too many choices. Don’t take on more than you can handle or give in to pressure someone puts on you. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t settle for anything less than your best. Refuse to let what others do or say cause grief or take away from what you are trying to accomplish. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a unique approach to work or the way you present yourself to others. Differentiating yourself from the crowd will encourage others to take a second look. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Navigate your way through situations carefully. Don’t feel you have to follow the crowd or get involved in something that doesn’t suit your needs. Concentrate on what makes you happy, and follow your heart. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t take a risk or trust someone with your money, possessions or anything that might affect your reputation. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Step into the spotlight. Share your thoughts, gather information and consider the benefits mentally, physically and emotionally. Don’t limit what you can do because someone doesn’t agree with you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do something that you find stimulating. Learn something new or take on a challenge that requires creativity. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make personal growth and happiness your goals. A healthier routine and proper diet will give you the energy to strive for something new and exciting. Expand your interests as well as your knowledge, and you’ll get positive results. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be prepared to combat chaos. Not everyone will see things your way or be willing to accommodate you. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Home and family should be your focus. The way you use your space and how you deal with the people closest to you will determine how much you achieve. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change may tempt you, but before you make a move, consider the fallout. It’s best to get approval. HHH
