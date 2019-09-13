Happy birthday for Sept 14: Romance is in the stars. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 29, 33, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A broader outlook will encourage you to question motives. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over the facts, and consider what will be expected of you should you take part in something that requires you to share responsibilities with others. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your involvement in a group endeavor will be a learning experience. Be compassionate, but set boundaries. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you can dream it, you can strive to make it happen. Domestic changes will bring your loved ones closer. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes going on around you stifle your plans. Follow through, regardless of what others do. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Socialize, and enjoy the company of people who make you happy and support your efforts. Romance is featured. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Go over every detail carefully before you submit paperwork that can influence a change you want to make. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Participate in functions that draw people who share your beliefs and concerns. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your intelligence, charm and knowledge to help get your way. Anger solves nothing, but affirmative action will solve a lot. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Invest more time and money in yourself. Keep contracts simple. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Size up a situation, make a judgment call and push forward. Physical improvements and romance are encouraged. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take hold of a situation that has the potential to explode if mismanaged. HHH
