Happy birthday for Nov. 27: Keep an open mind, but don’t believe everything you hear. Mull over what’s going on around you this year. Your numbers are 4, 15, 23, 27, 33, 38, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being too accommodating or sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Lots of opportunities and good times are heading your way. An unexpected change will turn out better than anticipated. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully. Don’t let someone confuse you with vague information that doesn’t establish any concrete facts. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will be enlightening. Trying something new and meeting new people will trigger your imagination and help you process some of the situations you are currently facing. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in activities that require you to use your physical skills. An opportunity will arise that will give you the chance to show off what you have to offer. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting out with friends, traveling, communicating and learning something new are favored. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let the changes going on around you stop you from following the path that excites you the most. Expand your interests. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Enjoy what you’ve worked so hard to achieve. Look for unique ways to enjoy life. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a closer look at what’s going on in your backyard. Spending too much time trying to change others when you should be looking inward and self-evaluating will set you back. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you want something, make it a priority. Do what you need to do, and reap the rewards. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t listen to anyone trying to persuade you to do something questionable. Let your inner voice guide you. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay more attention to your business, and do your best not to get involved in other people’s concerns. Use your intelligence when it comes to money, health or legal matters. HH
