Happy birthday for Jan. 3: Keep your life simple, straightforward and within your comfort zone. Refuse to get drawn into other people’s melodrama. Your numbers are 7, 12, 22, 27, 32, 40, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Handle people carefully. Someone will be taking notes and eager to spread rumors regarding what you did or didn’t do. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Expand your knowledge and your interests. What you come up with will be the steppingstone to something that can help you get ahead professionally. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get charged up and accomplish what you set out to do. A personal improvement you make will lead to possibilities that can contribute to your status or reputation. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful not to upset someone you need on your team. Listen, make adjustments and follow through with your plans. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If someone makes a fuss, do your best to calm the situation using incentives and making adjustments that will help keep the peace. A physical challenge will help ease stress. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t lose sight of your goal. What you accomplish and the change you put in place will make a lasting impression on someone you would like to please. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Evaluate a situation that appears to be unstable. Keep your emotions out of the equation to avoid making a hasty decision. Time is on your side. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let what other people do trouble you. Put your time and energy toward the projects and pursuits that will help you improve your life. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time at home. Go over personal papers, fix up your surroundings or kick back with someone you love. Don’t let a change someone makes disturb you. Let go of unnecessary baggage. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to criticism, consider what you want to do and make the adjustments that suit you. A lifestyle change will give you a new perspective. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a deep breath, and prepare to move forward with your plans. Use experience and knowledge to help you navigate your way through any conflict you face. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Balance will make life easier. By both giving and taking, you’ll be able to bring about the changes that will encourage better relationships with people. HHH
