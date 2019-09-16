Happy birthday for Sept. 17: You are heading toward a turning point. Your numbers are 5, 13, 17, 24, 29, 32, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep an open mind, and it will be easier to share ideas and formulate plans that will accommodate you and those you deal with today. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Plan to spend less money and to put in more physical energy. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time taking care of your physical and emotional needs. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take better care of your emotional well-being. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what’s reusable before you discard one thing and replace it with another. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen mindfully to the suggestions made by those close to you, and be willing to make concessions. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): How you treat people will determine how much they do for you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Experience is the best teacher. Dig in and help, and you will learn something new. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What others do will prompt you to make a change. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make plans with someone you love, and it will bring you closer together and lead to positive lifestyle changes. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider what’s available and the changes that are within reach. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities, but don’t lose sight of what’s doable. Set priorities, and you will have the best of both worlds. HHHH
