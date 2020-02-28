Happy birthday for Feb. 29: Appreciate and use your gifts, skills and talents to your advantage. It’s time for a change, and the best place to start is with yourself. Your numbers are 3, 10, 18, 24, 27, 32, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work toward a long-term goal. Don’t put pressure on yourself. Time is on your side, and enjoying the process of doing something that brings you one step closer to your dream will ease stress. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t back down; be forceful and direct, and you will make an impression. A positive change will take place if you share your feelings. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep a low profile. Work on projects that keep you busy, out of sight and where you will not be disturbed. Reflect on and evaluate your current situation. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Discuss your ideas, and put them into motion. You have nothing to fear and everything to gain. Use your intuitive intelligence to help you make decisions that can change your life. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t give in to emotional weakness. Avoid a vulnerable situation by refusing to get involved in the first place. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Offer suggestions, and participate in events and activities that interest you. You will find an outlet for your skills and experience. Having a purpose or goal will encourage you to bring all facets of your life together. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let what others do bother you. Focus on what you can do to make a difference. Do what’s best for you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change will be useful for you. Taking a day trip, visiting old friends or doing something creative and constructive will be a source of enlightenment. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do something geared toward better health and prosperity. Distance yourself from people who are poor influences, and arrange a course that is going to help you be your very best. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Explore something new and exciting. Expand your mind, and consider how you can use your skills, knowledge and experience to branch out. Embrace change. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be observant. Listen, assess and decide what’s best for you. Don’t let anyone pull you into something that doesn’t suit you, your lifestyle or what you want to pursue. Do whatever will make you feel good. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to what you know. Refuse to let anyone cause uncertainty or use emotional tactics to manipulate the decisions you make. Trust in you and you alone when it comes to handling money, legal or medical matters. HHHH
