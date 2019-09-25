Happy birthday for Sept. 26: Look at the possibilities, and take care of unfinished business. It’s time to concentrate on what you want, regardless of what someone else wants. Your numbers are 3, 10, 16, 25, 33, 35, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A day trip, the pursuit of knowledge or taking time to get to know someone better will have an impact on your day as well as on a decision you have to make. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a break; visit a place that you find inspiring or rejuvenating. You can’t satisfy everyone, so please yourself. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll attract a lot of attention with your charm, knowledge and positive attitude. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can choose to get things done on time, or you can make a fuss and end up working late. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can be lively and fun to be with and still avoid being excessive. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Factor in emotions when dealing with others. Being receptive to complaints as well as suggestions will make a difference. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Self-improvement should be your first concern. Romance is featured. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look at change logically, but be prepared to do things your way. Don’t mix business with pleasure. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t worry about what others do. Focus on your own plans and how you intend to get ahead. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to what’s being said, but don’t reveal your position. Update documents and contracts before they lapse. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on personal gains and self-improvement. Romance is in the stars. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be explicit when asking for something to avoid being blamed for being inconsistent. HHH
