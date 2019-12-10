Happy birthday for Dec. 11: Evaluate, question and make adjustments. Refuse to let the past hold you hostage mentally, emotionally or physically. Your numbers are 8, 14, 21, 24, 28, 35, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stop, think and consider your options. Don’t feel you have to take the same life journey as everyone else. Consider what makes you happy. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Financial matters should be looked at carefully. If you are too abrupt with your decisions and spend without thinking, you’ll have regrets. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Partnerships will be full of surprises. Be careful who you trust with information that someone might use against you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to be different. Listen to your heart, and sidle up beside people who motivate you to grow and excel at the things that bring you the most joy. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in something that makes you feel good. Lend a helping hand, speak up and make a difference. Be passionate and proactive, but don’t let anyone talk you into donating or spending. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Avoid an emotional scene with someone close to you. You need time to consider what’s best for you. Spend time with someone who offers sound advice. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll get a different perspective of what you can do if you distance yourself from what’s going on in your backyard. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Participate in something that is community-oriented or that will open your eyes to what’s going on with a friend or relative. Knowledge will lead to an unexpected change that will improve your life. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be open regarding your feelings. Don’t lead anyone on or let anyone take advantage of you. It’s up to you to say no to anyone or anything that isn’t in your best interest. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change you make will surprise someone close to you. How you handle your money will make a difference. Shop for bargains, and don’t go into debt to win favors or buy love. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change at home will add to family comfort. Plan to host an event or spend more downtime with the ones you love. Don’t agree to something without having all the facts. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional matters will leave you wondering what to do next. Your experience will help you make a wise decision now. Less talk and more action will encourage others to stop complaining and start pitching in. HH
