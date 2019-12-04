Happy birthday for Dec. 5: Think twice about the things you’ve done in the past, what you are doing at the moment and where you see yourself headed in the future. Your numbers are 5, 13, 22, 26, 37, 44, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen and learn. Observation will help you detect what and who is best for you. Don’t waste time on negative people or projects that aren’t going to help you reach your goal. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A positive change can be made. Revise what isn’t working for you anymore into something that excites you. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful how you distribute your time. Helping others can be rewarding, but not if someone takes advantage of you. Pick those you associate with carefully. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus on what you can do, not what you cannot. Refuse to let an emotional incident throw you off your game. Push to finish what you start, and surround yourself with people who make you feel good. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Information that helps you make a decision regarding your direction will be offered. Educate yourself, and spend time with people who have traveled the path you plan to pursue. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional spending is not the answer. Focus on personal achievement and spending time with someone you love. Positive change begins with you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An inquisitive mind will help you gather information and push you to change situations you don’t like. Assess your lifestyle and your day-to-day routine. Happiness begins within. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You are primed for success. Don’t waffle; embrace different and exciting changes. Live your dream instead of just thinking about the life you want. Personal and professional gains are within reach. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your allies close and your enemies closer. Knowing what everyone around you is up to will help you ward off meddling and someone misleading you. Use your intuition as well as your intelligence when making decisions. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you want something done, do it yourself. Change happens when you take action. Talk is cheap, and making promises is fruitless if you don’t follow through. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Finish whatever task you’ve been given. Leaving a job unfinished will hurt your reputation. A disagreement is likely if you get into a discussion about politics or religion. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay attention to detail, and you’ll avoid a dispute with someone critical. Focus on building your financial reserve, not spending or giving away your hard-earned cash. HHH
