Happy birthday for July 17: Keep better tabs on your money, spending habits and cost-cutting measures this year, and you will save enough to enjoy some of the luxuries you’ve been denied in the past. Your numbers are 6, 11, 16, 24, 30, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get out and do things that will broaden your intellect and keep you updated with technology and current affairs. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hold your thoughts until you are sure you have your facts straight. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make your position clear. If you pussyfoot around, no one will know what you want. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make the effort, and you will reap the rewards. Face a challenge head-on. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let others upset you. Be prepared to do what makes the most sense to you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional issue concerning someone you live with or deal with regularly shouldn’t be allowed to stand in your way. A group effort will pay off. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose to take the high road when someone is hard to deal with. Focus on personal growth and improving the way you take care of your responsibilities. Offering positivity and tolerance will be enough to stifle someone who is demanding. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take note of your options, and choose to take the path that is clear-cut and without controversy. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fixate on something that will pay off. Invest your time and money in your skills and future. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Offer to do what’s reasonable. Keep plans that might not work out a secret for now. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your energy to good use. Deal with issues that are affecting your relationship with a friend, peer or lover. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are best to keep your thoughts and plans to yourself. Personal improvements or helping someone who appreciates you should be your goal. HHH
