Happy birthday for Nov. 24: You’ll be torn between what you should do and what you want to do this year. Your numbers are 3, 12, 17, 28, 33, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t live a lie or put up with something that is no longer working for you. Make adjustments and ease your stress. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Offer to help someone older or in poor health. You can make a difference to someone you love if you share your feelings. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on what’s most important to you. Commit to doing your best and finishing what you start. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be part of the solution, not the problem, and you will excel. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t pick a fight with someone you love. Keep the peace. Being romantic, fun to be with and attentive will get you much further than criticism. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be realistic about your lifestyle and the people around you. When in doubt, ask questions. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for something you’ll enjoy. Going to the theater or spending time with friends or family will lead to ideas that will help you pursue something new. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of emotional issues, and get on with your day. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you structure your day will determine the outcome. Make time for someone you love. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Embrace change, and work alongside someone you like to make your life and surroundings more convenient and comfortable. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contemplate your next move. It’s best to go slow and put everything in order. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Ups and downs will be dependent on how you handle others. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.