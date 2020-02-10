Happy birthday for Feb. 11: Do your best, and you’ll get the most in return. Added discipline will help you reach the goals you set this year. Fitness, organization and putting everything you want to keep in your life in its proper place will help you prepare for new beginnings. Your numbers are 4, 12, 20, 26, 31, 35, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay on top of your game. Do more and complain less, and accomplish what you set out to do. Once you establish your position and what you want, it will be easy to manipulate situations to benefit you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get out, meet new people and try things you’ve never done. You’ll benefit from the interactions you have with established individuals. A new outlook will lead to greater confidence. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It’s what you do that counts. Take the initiative, add extra detail and do your best to stand out. Adopting a proactive attitude, taking action and finishing what you start will bring positive results. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): There is plenty to gain from the people you encounter and the partnerships you develop. Change can be useful and benefit you if you stop complaining and start making adjustments. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your charm will entertain whoever you encounter. A job done well will impress onlookers; however, don’t think you will reap the rewards without continued effort. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be prepared to deal with whatever pops up, and move on. Use any opportunity to demonstrate how you feel and what you want to happen, and you will get the help you need to allow you to excel. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be willing to give and to take. Travel, even if it’s only a short distance. A new hobby or creative project, or getting out with friends will lead to new beginnings. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do something unique, and you will find it enlightening. You can make a difference at home if you start renovations, redecorate or make a physical move that will eliminate problems that are holding you back. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It will be up to you to get things underway. Plan an adventure, visit an exotic destination or open your heart to someone you want to get to know better. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a move, put your finances in order and implement the professional, financial and personal changes you want to happen. Tackling home improvement projects or changing your living arrangements is encouraged. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on what you believe in, and make a change that will strengthen your relationship with someone special. Stop beating yourself up, and start doing something that puts a smile on your face. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take on a project if it will help you seal a deal or advance. Don’t leave anything undone or in someone else’s hands. HHH
