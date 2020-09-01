Happy birthday for Sept. 2: Your timing is impeccable, and your ideas sound. Take the initiative, and make the adjustments that will ease stress. Aim to incorporate comfort and convenience in all aspects of life. Your numbers are 9, 14, 22, 28, 36, 44, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take better care of yourself. Refuse to get involved in something that isn’t to your advantage. Look for balance in all that you do. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Explore and expand. It’s up to you to take the throttle and make things happen. Take command and delegate chores, responsibilities and jobs you cannot handle yourself. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think twice before you believe what you hear or relay the information you receive. Expect someone to exaggerate or mislead you intentionally. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use every skill you’ve got to help you get ahead. It’s OK to toot your horn to ensure people know what you are capable of doing. Take advantage of any situation that allows you to get ahead. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your effort where it counts. Focus on work, taking care of unfinished business and physically taking action to reach your goal. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over your options, and make a decision. Promote what you want to do with a little flair, and you will convince others to help you pursue your goals. Romance is in the stars. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sit tight, keep a watchful eye on what others are doing and steer clear of those putting unfair demands on you. Put your energy into keeping the peace. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Just follow the path that beckons you, and you will sail through today with ease. Concentrate on creative endeavors, personal relationships and self-improvement, and you will be satisfied with the results you get. Romance is on the rise. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stop and give yourself a chance to evaluate what’s going on around you. Don’t give anyone a chance to play mind games with you. Put your energy into physical fitness, self-improvement and being realistic. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your finances will take an unexpected turn. Take advantage of an opportunity to recoup a loss or to multiply what you already have. You’ll get a chance to breathe easily and improve your quality of life. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put in the effort, and reap the rewards. Hard work will pay off. Rely on what worked for you in the past, and you will get ahead. Do what’s best for you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the changes that suit your needs. Helping others is fine, but make sure you get something in return. Make sure partnerships are a two-way street. Make the first move. HHH
