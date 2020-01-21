Happy birthday for Jan. 22: Work diligently toward a goal. Worry less about what others are doing or the changes going on around you, and concentrate more on what you are trying to achieve. Your numbers are 4, 11, 24, 28, 34, 41, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be more observant, and you’ll recognize that you don’t have to face or do things on your own. You’ve gained more respect and admiration than you realize. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The less you talk, the better. Discussions will lead to confusion and uncertainty. Stay focused on what you want to achieve, and keep the momentum going until you reach your destination. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take one thing at a time. If you overload your to-do list, you’ll end up falling short. A good idea is apparent, but if you don’t follow through, it will become worthless. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Follow the path that feels most comfortable. Don’t feel you have to follow what someone else does when you genuinely have your own ideas and ways to do things. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up if you think someone is neglecting to tell you the truth or is leaving out an important fact. Your effort will not go unnoticed, and the outcome will bring about an unexpected but rewarding change. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let anger and frustration take over when patience and understanding are what’s required. Add your personal touch to whatever you are doing, and don’t allow the changes others make to interfere with your plans. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get in touch with someone you haven’t seen in some time, and you will open an unexpected window of opportunity. Decisions can be made that will change your life if you put in the effort to pursue your dreams. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): What you think and what’s happening will differ. Don’t act on an assumption. Do the legwork required to get to the bottom of any situation you face. Making personal improvements, honing skills and following your heart are favored. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be persistent when dealing with someone using the power of persuasion and little white lies to lure you into something that’s not beneficial to you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be sensitive to what’s going on around you. Don’t set yourself up for disappointment. Set your goals, stick to your plans and refuse to let outside influences stand between you and your destination. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Challenge yourself mentally, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you get ahead. An offer someone makes will be tempting, but investing in yourself is a better option. Do your own thing. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stop worrying about what someone is doing, and put your energy into what you are trying to accomplish. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.