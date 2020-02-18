Happy birthday for Feb. 19: Your enthusiasm, imagination and desire to bring about positive change will make a difference to whatever you pursue. Your ability to reach out to others and offer what’s required to turn a negative into a positive will help you excel. Your numbers are 6, 13, 23, 25, 32, 43, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Remain focused on what you need to accomplish. Refuse to let anyone distract or lead you astray. How you handle your responsibilities will make a difference in how others perceive you. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Choose to be creative, forward-thinking and willing to take on a challenge. Your insight and determination will help you achieve whatever you set out to do. Trust in your ability to get things done. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Evaluate your life, how you look, what you do and where you see yourself heading. It’s up to you, not someone else, to choose what path you should follow. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can fine-tune your life. Look at what’s available, consider what you want and strive to achieve the happiness you deserve. Air your thoughts, share with people who can help you reach your goal and be willing to try something new. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a change to the way you present yourself to the world. If you aren’t getting the results you want, consider why and figure out how to rectify the problem without going overboard. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s up to you to make things happen. Set your sights on what you want. Networking will lead to a meaningful connection that can change the way you earn your living. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A break will do you a world of good. Rejuvenate and give yourself a moment to figure out what you want to do next. Don’t feel you have to follow someone’s footsteps. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Invest in yourself. Follow your heart, and put your dreams first. If you love what you do, you will do well. Turn your passion into something substantial. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Remember what’s happened in the past, and proceed with caution. Don’t trust someone who is pushy or trying to manipulate you. Find out what moves you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your intelligence to get your way. You can make a change, but you’ll have to do the work yourself. Take breaks, and protect against fatigue. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Know when to say no, and what to offer to encourage others to do for themselves. Your priority should be freeing up your time for the people and pastimes that mean the most to you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at your options, and don’t hesitate to make a move. Follow your gut feeling, and you will not be disappointed. Helping others will bring high returns. HHHH
