Happy birthday for March 7: Opportunity is heading your way, but taking advantage of what’s available will be up to you. Your numbers are 2, 13, 21, 26, 35, 39, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Remain calm, and you’ll get to the bottom of an issue with less drama. Keep your opinions to yourself until you’ve collected information and assessed a situation thoroughly. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ve got more going for you than you realize. Don’t get drawn into someone’s emotional outburst. A gain will come if you mind your own business. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay attention to what’s going on in your backyard. If you are too busy getting involved in other people’s business, you’ll miss something important in your life. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t hesitate. Trust in your ability to get things done. Shoot for the stars, and don’t look back. You can make a difference and a positive change if you stay focused on your objective. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t mislead anyone. You are better off being blunt about what you can and cannot do and avoiding making a rash decision or change. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will result in additional benefits. Participate, stay where the action is and bring about change that will make a difference. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A financial change handled with moderation can help you get out of a situation that has been compromising. Call in old debts and favors. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow your heart, and you’ll end up on top. Don’t let an emotional situation cloud your vision or cost you. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Indecisiveness and thinking you can afford more than you can will put you in a vulnerable position. Study every aspect of whatever situation or offer you come across before you show up to negotiate. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on personal gain. Taking day trips, making physical improvements and doing things with someone you love will all lead to a better lifestyle. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be prepared to do things on your own. You’ll accomplish more if you don’t have to coddle someone or redo whatever falls short of your specifications. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Check off your to-do list, and free up your time. Find out what’s required of you to follow a path that entices you. HHH
