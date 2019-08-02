Happy birthday for Aug. 3: Set up the guidelines for the way you want to see your life unfold. Have confidence in yourself. Your numbers are 6, 17, 22, 30, 38, 47, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to relax and digest what’s been going on and the decisions you have to make. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your intelligence when dealing with matters that can affect your personal life or your physical health. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Rely on your ability to take care of matters personally to avoid emotional interference. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Follow your instincts, and do things your way. It’s OK to be different. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Enjoy what life has to offer, but don’t take on more than you can handle. Pace yourself. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for the good in everyone and every situation, but don’t follow suit if someone makes a move and prompts you to do something impractical. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on self-improvement, not trying to change others. Stick to a budget. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do your research thoroughly before you decide to make a change or sign up for something that could be physically debilitating or add pressure to a meaningful relationship. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Simplicity is the key to a better life. Look past disruptions to focus on personal gain. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over personal papers and documents. Updates should be made, and dealing with unfinished business should be put to rest. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Opportunity knocks, and it’s up to you to open the door. Don’t let a past partner disrupt your relationship with someone special. Say no to temptation, regardless of how enticing and persuasive an offer may sound. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Size down, live within your means and ease stress. How you handle situations and the amount you spend trying to achieve happiness will make a difference. Moderation and simplicity will bring the highest returns. Don’t participate in a get-rich-quick scheme. HHH
