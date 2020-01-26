Happy birthday for Jan. 27: Preparation and organization will be essential this year. Getting everything in order will help ease stress and encourage positive change. Your numbers are 7, 12, 18, 26, 31, 34, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Fulfill any promises made, and get on with your day. Stay focused on responsibilities, tying up loose ends and helping someone in need. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s up to you to bring about change. Stop waiting and start doing. Update your look, and search for new ways to use your skills. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more thought into job responsibilities. Don’t count on someone to do the work for you. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put in the time, and reap the rewards. Don’t be shy if you have an idea or think you can solve a problem; speak up. Your input will cause some controversy, but in the end, it will lead to personal gain. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put a limit on your generosity. If you overspend, you will be left short when it comes time to pay your bills. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will lift your spirits and encourage you to participate more in your community. Networking events will allow you to show off your skills. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your time, think matters through and take a wait-and-see approach regarding what’s going on around you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of scenery will lift your spirits. Chill out, and enjoy the process of preparing for something that looks promising. Show affection, and be innovative in the way you approach a lifestyle change. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful how you handle friends and relatives. Offer sound solutions if asked for your input. Don’t engage in gossip or listen to someone who is offering a speculative point of view. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Review projects, and see if there is any value in revisiting an old idea or plan. Getting together with someone you haven’t seen in a while will be a reminder of things you used to love doing. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think and do. Following through with your plans will keep you occupied. Don’t worry about the changes someone is making. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Help a cause. Reach out to someone from your past. A chance to address a matter that was left undone will encourage you to move forward. HHH
