Happy birthday for Aug. 19: Rethink your strategy, make adjustments and proceed. Acceptance and compromise will be essential if you want to achieve what you set out to do this year. Your numbers are 10, 12, 17, 21, 24, 37, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what’s important and the people who can make a difference to the way your plans unfold. Don’t let a change someone makes throw you off guard. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make change happen. If you want something, go after it. Less talk and more action will be your ticket to a better future. Use your imagination, and you’ll come up with an innovative way to get ahead. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stop worrying and start doing. Put your plans in motion, and you will improve your lifestyle, home environment and relationships with the people who matter to you most. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You won’t have to stand alone if you are willing to compromise. Don’t let stubbornness be an issue. Keep the peace, and you will get more than you expect in the end. A personal change will lift your spirits. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Gather information concerning something you want to achieve. Keep an open mind, and you will discover a way to overcome anything that might get in your way. Dedication and determination will set you apart from any competition you encounter. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll come up with a host of good ideas. Before you share your intentions, test your plans. Perfection will make the difference to the response you receive when trying to gain support. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let what’s going on around you disrupt your day. Act according to what will benefit you and your loved ones. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Run the show instead of letting someone else take over. Make suggestions that will appease anyone who may try to oppose you. Act passionately, and you will win support from fence sitters. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your emotions out of the equation. Discuss matters rationally, and offer solutions that will improve your home life and your relationship with those you love. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be the one to take action. Don’t sit around waiting to see how others respond. Focus on taking advantage of an opportunity that will safeguard you from the economic fallout. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Change only what’s necessary. Your best response to someone putting demands on you is to step back and observe. Choose intelligence over pleasing others. Take charge. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay attention to what others are experiencing. Make personal improvements that boost your confidence and attract compliments. Dealing with problems will bring you closer to a solution. Romance is favored. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.