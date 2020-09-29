Happy birthday for Sept. 30: Look for lucrative ways to spend your time. Do something creative or serviceable from the comfort of your home to cover day-to-day expenses. Your numbers are 7, 12, 24, 29, 37, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay attention, but don’t get involved in other people’s battles. Channel your energy into self-improvement. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your changeable attitude will be confusing to those trying to understand what you want. Be careful when dealing with children or your lover. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t be fooled by what others do or say. You are best to research and gather information from a direct source. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a moment to calm down. Anger will not help you solve a problem you encounter with someone opposing your lifestyle or habits. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your energy into something that will help you earn more money. Hard work will keep you out of trouble. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change begins with you. Consider the past, present and what you want to strive to achieve in the future. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen attentively, and you will find a way to deal with unreasonable people. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get more involved with social media, and you’ll connect with someone who stimulates your mind. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Problems will surface if you let an outsider interfere in your personal life. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Uncertainty will stand between you and getting what you want. A change will be uplifting. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay attention to your personal needs and relationships with others. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do to help others will lead to mixed emotions. Stay focused and passionate. HHH
