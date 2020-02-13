Happy birthday for Feb. 14: Choose resourcefulness over extravagance. A little will go a long way if you use your imagination. Your numbers are 3, 15, 23, 26, 32, 38, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get serious about simple details and ideas, and you will come up with something that brings you greater joy and prosperity. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t have to make a fuss to get attention. In fact, in doing so, you will get a negative response, making your life more difficult. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Financial matters are featured. You will discover information that will help you fine-tune something you’ve been trying to achieve. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone trying to help will inadvertently offend you. Know that whatever is said or done is because he or she cares enough to help you improve. Love is in the picture, but don’t let it cost you. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Resting, relaxing, being pampered and enforcing greater comfort should be mandatory. Changes you make to your surroundings will lift your spirits. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on a new task, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. The people you love will be happy to tag along and share your success. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t give in to temptation or overreact to what’s going on around you. Make love, not war; plan outings and keep busy. Positive thoughts will bring good results. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make some changes, expand your interests and follow your heart. Determination and an industrious plan of attack will lead to good results. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live up to the promises you make. Exaggeration will get you into trouble. What you offer may get immediate gratification, but longterm, it will result in stress. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone will be uneasy with your suggestions. Think matters through, look at every angle and listen to complaints. Consider how your intentions will influence people. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your plan become reality. Turn whatever you do into a fun project, and it will be easier to come up with new ways to use your skills, experience and knowledge to bring in more cash. Set trends. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get serious about your future, partnership and professional direction. Make adjustments, amendments and promises that will help build a better future. HHHHH
