Happy birthday for Dec. 20: Listen carefully, ask questions and don’t misinterpret the messages or signals you are receiving. Clarity will be what’s needed this year to bring about the positive changes you want to make. Your numbers are 5, 17, 20, 28, 37, 41, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get serious about the future. Talk about lifestyle changes and what you would like to happen in the not-too-distant future. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change for the right reason. Trying to appease someone instead of pleasing yourself will lead to resentment. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time on personal needs, health and nurturing close relationships. Stick to the truth. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Open up, be honest and be willing to listen to someone’s perspective. Keep your emotions well-hidden until you know where you stand. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t summit change if it’s not required. A wait-and-see approach for the time being is favored. Focus on home, health and sorting out your personal finances. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Rely on what and who you know to help you get what you want. Those closest to you will oppose some of your plans. Ulterior motives should be considered before moving forward. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with supportive individuals who are interested in getting involved in your plans. A change that takes place at home or where joint money is concerned should be handled carefully. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be charged up and ready to go. Sign up for events that will expand your outlook, not steal your time and energy. A trip to visit old friends or relatives will be enlightening. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to take part in gossip or offer information that you haven’t fact-checked. Rely on your ability to communicate clearly to ensure that you are trustworthy. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change of scenery will be useful for you. Getting together with an old friend will make you realize what you have missed out on and how to rectify the problem. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spruce up your image, and prepare to enjoy the upcoming events. Don’t let what others do ruin your day or stand in your way. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose your words wisely, honor your promises, and be sure to gather information from a reliable source. HHH
