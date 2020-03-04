Happy birthday for March 5: Creativity mixed with discipline, desire and determination will lead to a journey you won’t want to miss this year. Your numbers are 9, 15, 24, 28, 36, 40, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Quiet time will help ease stress. Don’t get involved in another person’s drama. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think big, and make changes that position you for advancement. Traveling, taking meetings, making educational pursuits and pitching what you offer are all favored. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A systematic approach to whatever you decide to take on will be necessary. Refuse to let anyone take over or threaten your position. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Embrace your emotions, and share your feelings and intentions. Your passionate approach to what you want to see unfold will inspire others to get involved. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get the OK before you move forward, and leave nothing to chance. Precision, dedication and loyalty will play roles in how far you get. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Doors will open, and favors will be granted. Take an active role in your community or an organization that interests you. Love is in the stars. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A dispute with someone you care about will develop if you are too friendly with someone. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a chance to try something exciting. A creative suggestion will give you the push you need. A change of plans will provide you with an opportunity to learn or do something you’ve never done. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think and do for yourself. If you let others meddle in your affairs, you’ll regret the outcome. Keep your opinions and plans secret. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Aim to stabilize your position, finances and plans. Your ideas will be reliable, and if launched with precision and detail, you can make a sizable profit. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on what’s doable, and forget about what you cannot alter. Channel your energy into improving your surroundings or making your space more convenient or affordable. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): No matter what you pursue today, put a smile on your face, have fun and enjoy the ride. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.