Happy birthday for Feb. 6: The decisions you face this year will change your relationship with others as well as the path you take. Reserving your energy for what’s most important will ensure that you are successful in your pursuits. Your numbers are 4, 12, 23, 28, 32, 36, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let a family disagreement damage your relationship with someone you love. Be willing to take half the blame and move on to more enjoyable pastimes. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get together with someone from your past. Valuable information will change your life. Travel, educational pursuits and reunions are favored. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Question your direction, and consider your options. Put a long-term plan in place, and you will begin a journey that will lead to self-satisfaction. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take it easy. Look at the humor in whatever situation comes your way. Personal improvements, self-awareness and being true to yourself are encouraged. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at your options, and consider where to put your energy. An opportunity to make extra cash will unfold if you invest in something familiar to you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An unexpected change will take you by surprise. Plan something special, and it will have an impact on your relationship and your future. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your time, think matters through and make decisions based on facts. Do your own thing, and give others the same freedom you want. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be on the move. Traveling and dealing with people from different backgrounds will lead you to new possibilities. Enjoy the change of pace, and embrace the unexpected. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go over personal papers. Changes should be considered, especially regarding domestic, financial or health matters. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Question your personal life. If someone you love is not living up to his or her promises, you may want to have a heart-to-heart talk. A meeting can change the way you move forward. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep the pace quick, be precise and head in a direction that shows promise; you will double your productivity. The more you do, the better you will feel and the higher the rewards. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Give yourself a chance to flourish. Romance will encourage you to pay more attention to the way you present who you are, what you do and how you look to the world. HHHHH
