Happy birthday for July 3: Evaluate your life, and prepare to make some worthwhile changes. How you conduct yourself will determine how well you do this year. Your numbers are 6, 18, 24, 26, 30, 32, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A domestic situation will pose a problem for you today. Remain calm, and work your way through any obstacles. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay away from joint ventures. You will do much better working on your own toward a goal that you want to achieve. The more you do behind closed doors, the less interference you will face. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Question whatever seems suspicious or manipulative. Look out for your best interests, and don’t get roped into taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Lend a helping hand. Don’t let revenge or petty differences stop you from doing what’s right. Take a demonstrative approach, and you will encourage others to contribute. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Instigate a new way to socialize in a healthy and forward-thinking manner. Choose a platform that will allow you to combine the people and events you enjoy most. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful how you treat the ones you love. You may want to enforce a change, but it’s best to ask for input from those who will be affected before you begin. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Start a project that makes you look and feel your best. How you deal with personal matters will be reflective of the way things turn out. Don’t let a mishap turn into an argument. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Head down the information highway. Enrich your mind with knowledge that will help you improve your life and the way you live, work and play. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Turn your home into the wonderland that will make you want to stay in and stay safe. Use your imagination to come up with alternative ways to keep you and your family entertained. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A revelation will encourage you to make a beneficial change to the way you live. A discussion with those close to you will speed up the process. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Give and you will receive. How you help others will make a difference as well as bring you satisfaction in knowing you put a smile on someone’s face. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your health and well-being. Refuse to let emotional situations take over. Address issues quickly to avoid outside interference. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.