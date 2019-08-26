Happy birthday for Aug. 27: Embrace change, and look for new opportunities. Get involved in projects that will help build strong ties with people who share your concerns. Your numbers are 3, 14, 21, 25, 29, 36, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep busy. Idle time will lead to emotional mayhem regarding changes you face at home or work. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over every detail personally. If you leave someone else in charge, you will be disappointed with what transpires. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen, but don’t let anyone persuade you into something you cannot afford or do not want to do. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Size up your situation, and make changes that will help you reach your destination. Do what’s best for yourself. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Choose your associates with care. Your reputation may suffer if you tag along with someone who has bad habits. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will have a positive effect on your attitude and how you handle your affairs. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what you can do. Look at the big picture, and put a strategy in place that will have the most significant impact with the least amount of consequence. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from mistakes you’ve made, and know when to take a pass or walk away from someone who doesn’t share the same values. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go over your finances, contracts or personal matters that can influence your lifestyle. See where you can cut back, reorganize and recycle. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do whatever it takes to get what you want. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make necessary changes only. If you follow what someone else is doing, you will be disappointed with the result. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider how to help others. If you give too much or let someone take advantage of you, it will end up costing you time, money and self-respect. HHH
